Champions League Winner Niklas Sule Retires At 30 After Injury Scare

Monterrey's German Berterame and Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Sule battle during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and CF Monterrey in Atlanta, on July 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Monterrey's German Berterame and Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Sule battle during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and CF Monterrey in Atlanta, on July 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson