Champions League Winner Niklas Sule Retires At 30 After Injury Scare

Champions League winner and five-time Bundesliga champion Niklas Sule will retire at the end of the season, closing a career with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Germany

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Borussia Dortmund Germany defender Niklas Sule announces retirement details
Monterrey's German Berterame and Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Sule battle during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and CF Monterrey in Atlanta, on July 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
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Summary of this article

  • Niklas Sule confirmed his retirement at age 30, citing a knee injury scare against Hoffenheim

  • The Borussia Dortmund defender missed 22 games this season

  • He won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020 and five Bundesliga titles before joining Dortmund in 2022

Champions League winner and five-time Bundesliga champion Niklas Süle has announced his retirement at the age of 30 after an injury scare led him to reconsider his future.

The Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender is leaving soccer at the end of the season, when his contract at the club was already due to expire.

“I’m very, very clear about my decision,” Süle said on the Spielmacher podcast in an episode released Thursday. “Despite that, football has given me a huge amount and I had such a great, cool time that there’s pain in saying this.”

Süle has missed 22 games with various injuries this season and said a moment of clarity came after he hurt his knee in a game against Hoffenheim last month.

Süle said he “cried for 10 minutes” in the showers after the club doctor examined his knee and shook his head, leaving Süle to fear he’d sustained a third career ACL tear, meaning months of recovery.

Family, weight concerns

The injury turned out not to be that severe but Süle said it left him considering his health by continuing to play soccer and how injury rehab would affect his ability to play with his children.

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Süle also discussed struggles managing his weight throughout his career and being perceived as lacking fitness. At one stage, he said, he resorted to fasting and wearing a raincoat in the sauna to sweat out water and be lighter for weekly weighing sessions.

Süle won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020 and the German title five times before a move to Dortmund in 2022. Süle narrowly missed out on another title when Dortmund lost the Bundesliga title to Bayern in the final minutes of the 2022-23 season.

He reached the Champions League final with Dortmund the following year, losing to Real Madrid, but achieved a memorable moment with his goal-line clearance to deny Kylian Mbappé a goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Süle has played 49 times for Germany, including at two World Cups, but not since 2023.

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