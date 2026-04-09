Bundesliga Matchday 29 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and teammate Joshua Kimmich look at the fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and teammate Joshua Kimmich look at the fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton