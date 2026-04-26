Mainz 3-4 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga : Bavarians Win Seven Goal Thriller
Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich survived a scare, fighting back from three goals down to beat Mainz 4-3 on Saturday for a morale-booster before facing Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern goes to Paris on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal and arrived in Mainz in good cheer after winning the Bundesliga last weekend and reaching the German Cup final with a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday. But Mainz romped to a deserved 3-0 halftime lead against a heavily rotated Bayern, with Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise among those on the bench.
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