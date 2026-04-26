Mainz 3-4 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga : Bavarians Win Seven Goal Thriller

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich survived a scare, fighting back from three goals down to beat Mainz 4-3 on Saturday for a morale-booster before facing Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern goes to Paris on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal and arrived in Mainz in good cheer after winning the Bundesliga last weekend and reaching the German Cup final with a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday. But Mainz romped to a deserved 3-0 halftime lead against a heavily rotated Bayern, with Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise among those on the bench.

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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Harry Kane
Munich's Harry Kane celebrates his side's fourth goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Jamal Musiala
Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: Torsten Silz/dpa via AP
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane reacts during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz,Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Vincent Kompany
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Bayerns goalkeeper Jonas Urbig
Bayern's goalkeeper Jonas Urbig dives as ball hits the post during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-Mainzs Silvan Widmer
Mainz's Silvan Widmer heads the ball in front of Bayern's Leon Goretzka during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-
Mainz players celebrate after a goal during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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Mainz Vs Bayern Munich German Bundesliga soccer-
Mainz players celebrate after a goal during a Bundeliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern in Mainz, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
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