NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Preview: Round 1 Match-Ups, 2026 Season Head-To-Head Records And Predictions

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) grabs the rebound ahead of Portland Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday (5) and Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. AP Photo

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) grabs the rebound ahead of Portland Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday (5) and Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. AP Photo