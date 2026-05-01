SC Clears Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma: No FIR For 2020 ‘Hate Speeches’

The petitioners alleged that Thakur, a former Union Minister, and Verma, a member of the Delhi government, made inflammatory remarks in January 2020 during rallies in Rithala and Shaheen Bagh. However, the top court noted that the High Court had conducted an independent assessment and concluded the speeches did not disclose a cognisable offence. The statements were found not to be directed at any specific community nor did they incite violence or public disorder.