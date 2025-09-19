Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

Oli blames infiltrators for turning peaceful agitation violent; says bullets not from police weapons.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Genz protester Nepal Gen Z protests anti government protest in Nepal
Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters | Photograph: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli denied ordering police firing during Gen Z protests, claiming police lacked automatic guns.

  • He alleged infiltrators incited violence that killed 74 people, while key government buildings and his residence were torched.

  • Oli, now in private hiding under army protection, called for unity to defend Nepal’s sovereignty and Constitution.

K P Sharma Oli, the ousted prime minister of Nepal, denied on Friday that he had ordered any shooting during the 'Gen Z' protests, claiming that police officers lacked automatic weapons and that protestors were reportedly shot at with. He also demanded an investigation into the incident.

Blaming the violence during Gen-Z's "peaceful protest" on the infiltrators, the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) made his first public remarks since his removal on September 9.

According to PTI, the government didn’t order to shoot at the demonstrators,” 73-year-old Oli said in a message issued on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“The bullets were fired at the protesters from automatic guns, which were not possessed by the police personnel, and this must be investigated,” Oli said.

The youth-led violent protests against corruption and a social media ban on September 8 and 9 claimed the lives of 74 people, including three police officers.

Related Content
Related Content
Karki assumed office at the newly built Home Ministry building in the Singhdurbar Secretariat complex. - X
Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

BY Outlook News Desk

"The infiltrating conspirators turned the agitation violent, and this way our youths were killed," he stated, asserting that there had been "infiltration" in the "peaceful protests."  Oli expressed sorrow at the deaths and called for an investigation into the tragedy.

"The Singhdurbar Secretariat and Supreme Court were set on fire, Nepal's map was burnt, and many important government buildings were set on fire after I resigned from the post," he said.

"I don’t want to elaborate on the conspiracies behind these incidents; time will speak for itself,” he added.

PTI reported that he also recalled the challenges the country had faced while promulgating the Constitution.

"The Constitution was promulgated in the midst of a border blockade and challenges against national sovereignty,” said Oli, who did not appear at the Constitution Day event organised at the UML's central party office.

"All generations of Nepalis must unite — to confront the assault on our sovereignty and to defend our Constitution,” he added.

Even though he left the position on September 9, Oli had already flown to the army barracks, most likely in the Shivapuri forest area in the north of Kathmandu, as soon as the Gen Z protest descended into violence.

The resignation now sets the stage for a turbulent political transition, with parties scrambling to form a new government amid fears of prolonged instability. - File photo
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Violent Protests Erupt In Kathmandu Over Corruption Allegations

BY Outlook News Desk

Oli just relocated to a private location after being under the Nepal Army's protection for nine days.  The location of his current lodging, however, has not been disclosed to the public.  Media reports state that Oli has relocated to a private residence 15 kilometres east of Kathmandu in the Gundu neighbourhood of the Bhaktapur region.

On the second day of the demonstration, his home in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was reduced to ashes by the Gen-Z demonstrators.  When the demonstrators partially set fire to the Prime Minister's Office in Balkot, Oli was in the Nepal PM's official residence.

However, the Nepal Army dispatched a chopper to rescue Oli, allowing him to escape safely.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Burn Review But Kuldeep Strikes To Dismiss Jatinder

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

  5. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  2. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hit Russia’s Far East Region, Triggers Tsunami Alert

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged