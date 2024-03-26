Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names 5 Candidates From Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh In 7th Candidates List

With this, the party has fielded a total of 194 candidates so far for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
The Congress party on Tuesday announced its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including R Sudha in Tamil Nadu and four other candidates who will be contesting Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

R Sudha has been fielded from Mayiladuthurai constituency which is currently in hold of its ally DMK. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had been an MP from this constituency thrice earlier.

In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded Shashi Singh from Sarguja (ST), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker (ST).

