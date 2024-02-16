Congress: IT Appellate Tribunal De-Freezes Party's Bank Accounts Within Hours Of 'Accounts Frozen' Claim | Details

What did the party treasurer say?

According to Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, the act of freezing bank accounts is a 'disturbing blow to the democratic process'.

"All the accounts of the country's main opposition party have been frozen. The account of the Indian National Congress has been locked. These Congress Party accounts have not been frozen, our country's democracy has been frozen", Maken told reporters.

Maken claimed that earlier, in the election year of 2018-19, the party submitted its accounts 45 days late, but freezing the accounts is an extreme measure.

"Democracy doesn't exist; this is like a one-rule party, and the principal opposition party has been subjugated. We seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people," he further added.