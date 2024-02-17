Congress Account Freezing Row: 'We Don't Have 115 Crores To Maintain In Current Accounts', Says Party

In a major setback right ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the Income Tax department froze Congress' main bank accounts on Friday, including those of the Youth Congress. However, within hours the Income Tax Apellate Tribunal granted them relief by de-freezing the accounts until a final hearing scheduled next week.

In view of the incident, the Congress issued a clarification where it is stated that the party is mandated to ensure that a sum of ₹ 115 crore has to be maintained in their bank accounts. As per the directive from the tax authorities, the amount has to remain untouched.

In its statement Congress maintained, "This means that ₹ 115 crore have been frozen. This ₹ 115 crore is much more than we have in our current accounts."