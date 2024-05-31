Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date Today: Know How To Do It To Avoid Higher TDS

Reminding taxpayers to link their PAN with their Aadhaar by May 31, 2024, the Income Tax Department posted on X, “Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024. Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for transactions entered into before March 31, 2024.”