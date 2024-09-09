International

Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List

A recent report by Informa Connect Academy predicts Tesla CEO Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, with other billionaires like Gautam Adani and Jensen Huang closely following. The list highlights the top 10 billionaires expected to reach trillionaire status within the next decade based on their annual wealth growth rates.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Set To Become The First Trillionaire? Photo: X
As per a recent report from Informa Connect Academy, which estimates future trillionaire status based on average annual wealth growth, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is predicted to be the first to reach this milestone. Musk, currently the world’s richest person with a net worth of $251 billion, is expected to become a trillionaire by 2027, assuming his wealth continues to grow at an annual rate of 110%.

Following Musk, the report suggests that India’s Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group, could become a trillionaire by 2028 if his current annual growth rate of 123% persists.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, whose wealth surged from $3 billion to over $90 billion in just five years, is also projected to reach trillionaire status by 2028 if his wealth continues to grow at an average rate of 112%. Nvidia’s stock has already soared by 115% this year, following a threefold increase last year.

Indonesia’s Prajogo Pangestu, founder of the energy and mining conglomerate Barito Pacific, is predicted to be the fourth individual to reach trillionaire status by 2028, according to the report.

Currently the world’s third-richest person with a net worth just under $200 billion, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is the fifth on the list. The report forecasts Arnault will become a trillionaire by 2030, along with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Notably, some prominent billionaires, expected to quickly join the trillionaire ranks, don’t make the top 10. Jeff Bezos, currently the second-richest person with $200 billion, is ranked No. 12 and isn’t projected to become a trillionaire until 2036. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are also expected to take 12 more years to reach trillionaire status, though advancements in artificial intelligence could accelerate their growth.

While predictions of the first trillionaire have been circulating for years, the rapid rise of companies like Tesla, Nvidia, and LVMH may slow in the coming years. Still, more than a century after the first billionaire, the world may see its first trillionaire within the next decade.

Elon Musk Talks About Woke Mind Virus Again - @realDailyWire/ X
Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The 10 Billionaires Likely To Become Trillionaires, According To The Report

1. Elon Musk

  • Predicted Year: 2027

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 110%

2. Gautam Adani

  • Predicted Year: 2028

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 123%

3. Jensen Huang

  • Predicted Year: 2028

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 112%

4. Prajogo Pangestu

  • Predicted Year: 2028

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 136%

5. Bernard Arnault

  • Predicted Year: 2030

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 29%

6. Mark Zuckerberg

  • Predicted Year: 2030

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 36%

7. Phil Knight

  • Predicted Year: 2030

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 8%

8. Mukesh Ambani

  • Predicted Year: 2033

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 28%

9. Michael Dell

  • Predicted Year: 2033

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 31%

10. Steve Ballmer

  • Predicted Year: 2034

  • Annual Wealth Growth Rate: 26%

Top 10 Billionaires In US - Getty Images | AP | X
Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

