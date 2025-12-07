PM Modi Says 'Hindu-Rate-Of-Growth' Label Has Maligned An Entire Civilisation

The Prime Minister criticised the term “Hindu rate of growth” as derogatory and historically unfair, saying it disparaged the contribution of a civilisation over decades.
He urged that India’s growth narrative reflect its civilisational depth and cultural heritage, rather than be shaped by disparaging labels rooted in absence of appreciation.
The remarks aim to recast the discourse on India’s economic history, replacing dismissive rhetoric with respect for the country’s larger historical and civilisational journey.
During a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the use of the phrase “Hindu rate of growth,” calling it a derogatory label that has wrongly maligned an entire civilisation. He argued that such a term unjustly discounted India’s deep-rooted civilisational achievements, reducing a complex history to a disparaging slogan.
He said that India’s economic trajectory and social heritage cannot be judged by a simplistic, pejorative tag.
What Is Hindu Rate Of Growth?
According to him, casting decades of history under a label framed in negative bias overlooks the broader cultural, intellectual and social foundations that define the nation.
The Prime Minister urged citizens, policymakers and commentators to reconsider how the country’s past and growth are discussed, advocating for a narrative grounded in dignity and respect — one that honours India’s civilisational legacy rather than undermines it.
He emphasized that as India moves forward economically and socially, the reflections on its past must be fair, balanced and rooted in appreciation of its heritage. The controversial label, he said, belonged to a mindset shaped by narrow perspectives and should be discarded in favour of more respectful discourse.