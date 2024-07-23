During a Monday interview with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Elon Musk revealed that he was "tricked into" allowing one of his "sons" to undergo gender procedures, stating that his child was "killed" by the "woke mind virus." The discussion, streamed live on DailyWire+ and X, touched on various subjects, including the controversial issue of children undergoing gender procedures.
Both Musk and Peterson condemned the practice, labeling it as "evil." Musk criticized the term "gender-affirming care," calling it "a terrible euphemism" and equated it to "child mutilation and sterilization."
“It’s evil. You’re taking kids who are far below the age of consent. It’s very possible for adults to manipulate children who are having an actual identity crisis into believing that they are the wrong gender,” he continued.
When Peterson asked Musk why he was willing to address this issue, Musk delved on his experience with his child, Xavier, who now identifies as a girl, Vivian Jenna Wilson.
"Well, it happened to one of my older boys," the Tesla and SpaceX owner responded. “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide.”
“That was a lie right from the outset,” Peterson stated. “No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that, and also, if there is a higher suicide rate, the reason is the underlying depression and anxiety and not because of the gender dysphoria. And every god-d*** clinician knows that, too, and they’re too cowardly to come out and say it.”
“It’s incredibly evil,” Musk remarked. “And I agree with you that the people that are promoting this should go to prison.”
“I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs,” he continued. “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”
“I’m sorry to hear that. I can’t imagine what that would be like,” Peterson said to the billionaire entrepreneur.
“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” Musk replied. “And we’re making some progress.”
What Is The 'Woke Mind Virus'?
The exact meaning of 'woke mind virus' (often abbreviated as WMV) remains ambiguous, but it generally refers to what Musk perceives as 'overly progressive' or 'woke' cultural influences negatively impacting media and society.
The term 'woke mind virus' is a creation of Elon Musk, who has previously used it to criticize Netflix's declining viewership in a 2022 tweet: "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable." While Musk didn't specify which content he was targeting, his comment followed a significant drop in Netflix subscribers.
Elon Musk's disdain for 'woke' culture is not new. He has consistently expressed his opposition to political correctness, claiming that 'wokeness' is the biggest threat to civilization.
What Is Deadnaming?
Deadnaming occurs when someone refers to a transgender or nonbinary person by the name they used before transitioning, often their birth name, also known as a deadname. Whether intentional or unintentional, deadnaming can cause significant harm.