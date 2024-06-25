United States

Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the father of 12 children with three different women over two decades.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the father of 12 children with three different women over the span of two decades. His first child was born in 2002, and his most recent addition arrived in early 2024. Despite the public interest in his family, Musk and his partners have sought privacy for their children. Here’s a closer look at the women who share children with Musk and their blended family.

Justine Wilson

Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, married Musk in 2000. They had six children together before divorcing in 2008. Their first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 but tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old. Wilson detailed her experience in a 2010 essay for Marie Claire, revealing how she coped by quickly turning to IVF.

Between 2004 and 2006, Wilson and Musk had five more children: twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. In 2022, Vivian filed to legally change her name and gender, distancing herself from her father. Wilson has remained mostly private since their divorce, focusing on her writing career.

Grimes

Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, began an on-again, off-again relationship with Musk in 2018. Together, they have three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Grimes, a Canadian musician, has described her relationship with Musk as "very fluid."

Their first child, X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed "X"), was born in May 2020. Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, arrived via surrogate in December 2021. The birth of their third child, Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed “Tau”), was publicly revealed in September 2023.

Despite their separations, Grimes and Musk have made efforts to co-parent. Grimes has emphasised the importance of family culture and maintaining a good relationship with her children. However, their co-parenting has not been without challenges. In October 2023, Grimes and Musk sued each other over parental rights, with the case still ongoing as of December.

Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis, director at Musk's Neuralink Corp., welcomed twins with Musk in November 2021. Their twins, Strider and Azure, were born just weeks before Musk and Grimes’ second child arrived via surrogate. In early 2024, Musk and Zilis welcomed their third child together, making it Musk’s 12th child.

Zilis has maintained a low profile, with a private Instagram and an inactive website. In September 2023, she publicly reconciled with Grimes, expressing mutual respect and looking forward to future playdates for their children.

