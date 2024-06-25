International

Elon Musk Welcomes Third Baby With Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, 12th Child Overall

Elon Musk has welcomed his third child with Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis earlier this year. This child, whose name and gender remain unknown is Musk's 12th child overall.

@shivon/X
Photo: @shivon/X
Elon Musk has welcomed his third child with Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis earlier this year. This child, whose name and gender remain unknown is Musk's 12th child overall. With the news of this 12th child under wraps, Musk told Page Six that his latest bundle of joy was "far from a secret".

Speaking to Page Six, Musk added that issuing a press release to announce the birth of his child would have been just "bizarre".

"As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret'," Musk added.

Musk's 12th child was revealed during a Bloomberg report titled - "Elon Wants You To Have More Babies", which focused on Musk's obsession with birth rates.

While Musk and Zilis did not comment on the Bloomberg story, the couple confirmed the birth of their child to Page Six.

Speaking on birth rates, the tycoon also told Page Six - “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.'”

The Tesla CEO welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021. The twins were born just one month before he and alt-pop singer Grimes welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl (Y) via surrogate.

How Many Children Does Elon Musk Have?

Musk now has a total of 12 children. Elon Musk had a total of five children with this first wife - Justine Wilson. However, their first child died of sudden infant death symdrome. The couple had twins in 2004, followed by triplets in 2006.

In 2010, Musk married English actress Talulah Riley but had no children with her. Riley and Musk were divorced in 2014.

In 2018, Musk began dating Canadian alt-pop musician Grimes. They had their first child in 2020, followed by a daughter in 2021. In September 2023 it was reported that the pair had a third child, a son. Grimes is currently suing Musk over parental rights and custody of their first son.

In July 2022, Insider revealed that Musk had twins with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis. The twins were born weeks after Grimes and him welcomed their second child. Zilis and Musk have now welcomed their third child together, marking Musk's 12th child overall.

