From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has been accused of sexual harassment by former female employees at SpaceX. As per a recent report, Musk allegedly creating a "culture of sexual harassment" at SpaceX and repeatedly made female employees working with him uncomfortable.
At SpaceX, Musk's alleged use of illegal drugs at already raised concerns amongst employees and executive board members. However, as per a report released by the Wall Street Journal, Musk often harassed his female employees.
The report, which dives into a bombshell of allegations, has alleged that Musk once had sex with a SpaceX employee, who was a former intern. In other instance, the SpaceX chief reportedly asked a female employee to "have his babies" during her exit interview.
Citing former and current SpaceX employees, WSJ reported that Musk had a sexual relationship with an intern, who was later on hired onto his executive team in the company. Musk also had a sexual relationship with a second employee.
As per WSJ, one of the women had a sexual relationship with Musk in 2014 for a month. However, after the relationship ended in bad terms, she was forced to leave the company and sign an agreement with prohibited her from discussing Musk and tenure at SpaceX.
In another instance, Musk asked one employee to "have his babies" again and again and after she refused all advances, he allegedly halted her raise and gave the employee a poor performance review.
WSJ has cited text messages, emails and other documents when it comes to the allegations against Musk. Musk is yet to officially respond to these claims. However, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell stated that the report "paints a misleading narrative of what goes on inside SpaceX".
These allegations add to the incidents against Musk reported in 2022 and 2021 as well. In 2022, a flight attendant on Musk's private jet alleged that in 2016, the SpaceX head "exposed himself" to her and offered to "buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage".
In 2021, five former SpaceX employees can forward and stated that there was a "culture of sexual harassment in the company" which Musk was responsible for. One of these women alleged that she had been groped multiple times while working in the company.
Earlier this year, another employee from Musk's company filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and discrimination. SpaceX is also being investigated by a civil rights agency in California over allegations for discriminating against women and retaliating against those who raised their concerns.