Elon Musk And Grimes Secretly Welcomed Their Second Child Via Surrogate

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk and musician Grimes secretly welcomed their second child together. The musician revealed that she welcomed her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Although she did admit that they will mostly call her Y. The baby was born in December, the musician revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The revelation was made by accident, the magazine reporter said. He heard what sounded like a baby crying upstairs during the interview at Grime’s home in Texas and after the singer first winced and acted evasively, she finally confirmed that she welcomed a second child.

Due to fears that she would have complications, which Grimes said she faced during her first pregnancy, the parents decided this time to use a surrogate. The birth of their first child, a boy born in May 2020, was followed closely in the press - notably because of the choice of name: X Æ A-12, or more simply, X.

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," Grimes told the magazine.

"This is the last time I'll do any traditional press because I’m a pretty private person. Haven’t done press in a long time because my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it's all intertwined at this point A lot of the projects I'm working on didn't make it into the article but they'll be out soon enough!" she continued.

"Me and Elon have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out Ps ‘The Mission’ is ‘Sustainable energy, making humanity a multi-planetary species and the preservation of consciousness,’” she concluded.

Musk -the head of Tesla and SpaceX, and currently the richest person in the world - announced last fall that he was "semi-separated" from the singer. He has been divorced three times and has had eight children, including one baby who died at only 10 weeks of age.