Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to the social media platform X to share an AI-generated video. And it’s safe to say, the internet can't get enough of it.
The video shared on July 22, which has amassed nearly 40 million views, features an imaginative runway show where political leaders and tech founders strut their stuff in various outfits.
The video kicks off with a striking image of the Pope dressed in a lavish white coat. It then showcases a lineup of notable figures, including Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Justin Trudeau, and Xi Jinping, each sporting different fashion styles. The clip also includes tech giants like Musk himself, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.
Musk's caption for the video reads, "High time for an AI fashion show," highlighting the innovative nature of the content.
The video has sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers. Some comments reflect scepticism, with one user saying, "It's time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?" Another user, Nikola, expressed surprise at the advancements in AI, noting, "At first, I thought it was real with actors; how much AI has progressed, you don't know what is reality and what is not reality anymore."