'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, has claimed that there have been two attempts on his life in the past eight months. This comes as he publicly endorsed Donald Trump, the former US President and current Republican nominee, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.
A young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear, days before he was to accept the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election in November.
In his post, Musk said, “Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.”
Musk also expressed his support for Trump, saying, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," as he shared a video of Trump pumping his fist while being escorted away by Secret Service officials.
Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear, days before he was to accept the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election in November.
Trump, 78, was speaking at the packed outdoor election rally in Butler town when bullets started flying. Video footage showed him grabbing his ear as shots were fired. The crowd started screaming behind him and then someone yelled “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as Secret Service agents piled on top of Trump to shield him. The shooting created chaos with people in the back of the venue immediately running to the exits.
As blood gushed from his ear, Trump was then rushed off stage. He boldly pumped his fist into the air and told the crowd to “fight!” He was then whisked away in a car to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.
“Let me get my shoes,” Trump said as he was escorted to the safe place.
Trump Rally Shooter Was Registered Republican
Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who authorities say attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump was a 20-year-old registered Republican who would have voted for the first time in the presidential election in November.
He lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, about 56 km south of the Trump rally site where law enforcement officials said he fired at Trump, the presumptive presidential candidate of the Republican Party.
Crooks was shot dead by the Secret Service personnel on Saturday, soon after he fired a volley of shots at Trump from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue.”
(With PTI Inputs)