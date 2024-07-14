Donald Trump Shooting Incident: World Leaders Express Shock, Horror Over Violent Attack On Former US President

Former US President Donald Trump has narrowly survived an “assassination attempt”. An attacker fired a bullet towards Trump, while he was addressing a rally in Pennsylvania. However, the bullet grazed the upper part of Trump right ear and he survived.
The shooting, resulted in the deaths of the suspect and an attendee.
Here is how the world leaders reacted over shooting on Trump:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi terms attack “deeply disturbing”: In his reaction, Modi said, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery.”
He added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, the injured, and the American people.”
"There is no place in America for this kind of violence," he was quoted as saying.
"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounces attack: Trudeau condemned the attack saying, “It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable."
"My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," he said.
UK PM Starmer Keir disapproves of attack on Trump: Starmer while expressing shock over the incident, said, "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies."
"I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes," he said.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expresses shock: Netanyahu expressed shock over the attack, saying, "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”
Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban offers support: Orban offered his support to Trump, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours.”
Japan PM Fumio Kishida condemns the violence: Kishida also condemned the incident. He emphasized the importance of standing firm against violence that challenges democracy. He wished Trump a speedy recovery and condemned the attack.