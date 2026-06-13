DRDO Completes 3 Ballistic Missile Defence Tests in 2 Days

Congratulating the DRDO for both these achievements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a social media post on X, said that India has now joined an elite group of countries. Singh, on Friday said, “India is now part of a select group of countries possessing the capability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, including threats posed by long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).” He did not specify which other nations are part of the list.