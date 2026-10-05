The conflict in the Gulf region is going nowhere and has become further complicated in absence of global leadership. The attacks are part of the larger campaign of Iran through its proxies to sustain pressure on Saudi Arabia for siding with United States. This time around, the increase in the intensity of attacks seemed like part of the larger game plan to indirectly tighten the pressure on United States to come around Iran’s terms and conditions for a cessation of hostilities on favourable terms for the latter. For Saudi Arabia and other oil producing countries the stakes are high, and the Houthis and Iranians know it too well.