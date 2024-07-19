Hub4Business

One Woman's Mission To Create 1,50,000 Village-Level Entrepreneurs With Drone Technology

Preet Sandhuu, CEO of AVPL, is on a mission to revolutionize Indian agriculture by empowering rural farmers with cutting-edge drone technology.

Preet Sandhuu, CEO of AVPL
Preet Sandhuu, CEO of AVPL
info_icon

In a country where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, innovation in farming practices is crucial for sustainable growth.

Founded in 2016, AVPL offers comprehensive training programs in drone operation, manufacturing, and sales, with a focus on agriculture and rural development. The company's vision is to create village-level entrepreneurs and agri-entrepreneurs across India, promoting economic growth and self-reliance in rural communities.

AVPL's training programs are designed to equip students with essential skills in drone operation, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. The Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) and Agriculture Spray Course are two flagship programs that have already made a significant impact in rural areas. These courses not only provide technical knowledge but also foster entrepreneurship, encouraging students to become micro-entrepreneurs and create job opportunities in their communities.

With a strong physical presence across 12 states and 70 locations, AVPL is committed to making training accessible to those who need it most. The company's "feet on the street" network ensures that local challenges are addressed, and tailored support is provided to budding entrepreneurs.

Under Preet Sandhuu, AVPL is setting new standards in agricultural innovation and skill development. Her vision is both expansive and inclusive, focusing on creating sustainable economic growth by empowering rural communities. By combining cutting-edge drone technology with hands-on entrepreneurial training, Sandhuu and AVPL are transforming the landscape of Indian agriculture and sowing the seeds of a sustainable, self-reliant future for countless villages across the country.

"At AVPL, our mission is to harness the power of drone technology to empower rural communities. By providing comprehensive training and support, we aim to create a new generation of village-level entrepreneurs who can drive sustainable economic growth and transform Indian agriculture. Our vision is to ensure that every farmer has access to the tools and knowledge they need to succeed and thrive." states Ms. Preet Sandhuu, Co-founder & Chairman of AVPL International.

The company has so far trained over 1,30,000 students, and aims to created 1,50,000 Village Level Entrepreneurs. Haryana Skill Development Mission has also partnered with AVPL to create 800 drone entrepreneurs in the state. The company’s proprietary drone technology and its flagship drone, Viraj are committed to helping farmers in managing their farms and producing superior yield with ease.

As AVPL continues to grow and expand its reach, Preet Sandhuu's dedication to empowering rural India remains unwavering. Her story is a testament to the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in driving positive change in society.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  4. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
Football News
  1. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  2. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  3. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  4. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  5. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  2. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  5. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda