One Woman's Mission To Create 1,50,000 Village-Level Entrepreneurs With Drone Technology

In a country where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, innovation in farming practices is crucial for sustainable growth.
Founded in 2016, AVPL offers comprehensive training programs in drone operation, manufacturing, and sales, with a focus on agriculture and rural development. The company's vision is to create village-level entrepreneurs and agri-entrepreneurs across India, promoting economic growth and self-reliance in rural communities.
AVPL's training programs are designed to equip students with essential skills in drone operation, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. The Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) and Agriculture Spray Course are two flagship programs that have already made a significant impact in rural areas. These courses not only provide technical knowledge but also foster entrepreneurship, encouraging students to become micro-entrepreneurs and create job opportunities in their communities.
With a strong physical presence across 12 states and 70 locations, AVPL is committed to making training accessible to those who need it most. The company's "feet on the street" network ensures that local challenges are addressed, and tailored support is provided to budding entrepreneurs.
Under Preet Sandhuu, AVPL is setting new standards in agricultural innovation and skill development. Her vision is both expansive and inclusive, focusing on creating sustainable economic growth by empowering rural communities. By combining cutting-edge drone technology with hands-on entrepreneurial training, Sandhuu and AVPL are transforming the landscape of Indian agriculture and sowing the seeds of a sustainable, self-reliant future for countless villages across the country.
"At AVPL, our mission is to harness the power of drone technology to empower rural communities. By providing comprehensive training and support, we aim to create a new generation of village-level entrepreneurs who can drive sustainable economic growth and transform Indian agriculture. Our vision is to ensure that every farmer has access to the tools and knowledge they need to succeed and thrive." states Ms. Preet Sandhuu, Co-founder & Chairman of AVPL International.
The company has so far trained over 1,30,000 students, and aims to created 1,50,000 Village Level Entrepreneurs. Haryana Skill Development Mission has also partnered with AVPL to create 800 drone entrepreneurs in the state. The company’s proprietary drone technology and its flagship drone, Viraj are committed to helping farmers in managing their farms and producing superior yield with ease.
As AVPL continues to grow and expand its reach, Preet Sandhuu's dedication to empowering rural India remains unwavering. Her story is a testament to the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in driving positive change in society.