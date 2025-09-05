Tennis

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

On Aryna Sabalenka’s first chance to end her U.S. Open semifinal against Jessica Pegula and earn the chance to play for a second consecutive trophy at Flushing Meadows, the defending champion dumped what should have been an easy overhead into the net, then stared at the ground. On Sabalenka’s second chance, she missed a clumsy volley — and later acknowledged she shouldn’t have ventured forward, because she went just 15 for 27 when up at the net. Uh, oh. So good at important moments in the high-stakes, high-tension final set, Sabalenka held it together there and held on, converting her third match point Thursday night for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final. On Saturday, when she faces No. 8 Amanda Anisimova in the final, the No. 1-seeded Sabalenka will be trying to become the first woman to claim consecutive championships at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams got three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
US Open Tennis 2025 women's singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_1
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_2
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, left, shakes hands with Jessica Pegula, of the United States, after winning their semifinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_3
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_4
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_5
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_6
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a point Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_7
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_9
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_8
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_Ciara
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Ciara, left, watches play between Jessica Pegula, of the United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/11
US Open Tennis 2025 womens singles semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula_10
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a point Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

