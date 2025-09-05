Tennis

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

On Aryna Sabalenka’s first chance to end her U.S. Open semifinal against Jessica Pegula and earn the chance to play for a second consecutive trophy at Flushing Meadows, the defending champion dumped what should have been an easy overhead into the net, then stared at the ground. On Sabalenka’s second chance, she missed a clumsy volley — and later acknowledged she shouldn’t have ventured forward, because she went just 15 for 27 when up at the net. Uh, oh. So good at important moments in the high-stakes, high-tension final set, Sabalenka held it together there and held on, converting her third match point Thursday night for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final. On Saturday, when she faces No. 8 Amanda Anisimova in the final, the No. 1-seeded Sabalenka will be trying to become the first woman to claim consecutive championships at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams got three in a row from 2012 to 2014.