- A plane carrying the European Commission President lost all GPS navigation while approaching an airport in Bulgaria.
- Officials suspect deliberate Russian GPS jamming, reflecting a growing pattern of interference across Eastern Europe that poses serious risks to aviation safety.
- The incident occurred during an official tour of frontline EU states, where the leader reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to strong defense and deterrence.
A plane carrying the head of the European Commission experienced a serious navigation failure while approaching an airport in Bulgaria. Approaching the airport, the aircraft lost all GPS-based navigation support due to suspected interference linked to Russian forces, FT reported.
With GPS signals completely disabled across the airport area, the pilot had no choice but to rely on traditional paper maps to navigate. Having circled the airport for close to an hour, the pilot managed to guide the plane to a safe landing.
Officials familiar with the incident described the disruption as clearly intentional interference, not a mere technical glitch. This episode reflects a growing trend of GPS jamming in Eastern Europe—especially near regions bordering Russia—highlighting increasing dangers to aviation safety. In response, European governments have raised alarm about the rising threat posed by such signal disruptions.
The plane was traveling from Warsaw to Bulgaria as part of an official tour to coordinate defense efforts with frontline EU member states. During the visit, the Commission President pledged that deterrence against threats must remain strong. Following a successful landing and the end of her engagements, she departed on the same aircraft without further issues.