EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

With GPS signals completely disabled across the airport area, the pilot had no choice but to rely on traditional paper maps to navigate.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
EU Russia
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- A plane carrying the European Commission President lost all GPS navigation while approaching an airport in Bulgaria.

- Officials suspect deliberate Russian GPS jamming, reflecting a growing pattern of interference across Eastern Europe that poses serious risks to aviation safety.

- The incident occurred during an official tour of frontline EU states, where the leader reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to strong defense and deterrence.

A plane carrying the head of the European Commission experienced a serious navigation failure while approaching an airport in Bulgaria. Approaching the airport, the aircraft lost all GPS-based navigation support due to suspected interference linked to Russian forces, FT reported.

With GPS signals completely disabled across the airport area, the pilot had no choice but to rely on traditional paper maps to navigate. Having circled the airport for close to an hour, the pilot managed to guide the plane to a safe landing.

Officials familiar with the incident described the disruption as clearly intentional interference, not a mere technical glitch. This episode reflects a growing trend of GPS jamming in Eastern Europe—especially near regions bordering Russia—highlighting increasing dangers to aviation safety. In response, European governments have raised alarm about the rising threat posed by such signal disruptions.

The plane was traveling from Warsaw to Bulgaria as part of an official tour to coordinate defense efforts with frontline EU member states. During the visit, the Commission President pledged that deterrence against threats must remain strong. Following a successful landing and the end of her engagements, she departed on the same aircraft without further issues.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  2. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  5. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  4. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  5. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory