Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

Torrential rains damaged 110 km of the India-Pakistan border fence and submerged nearly 90 BSF posts in Jammu and Punjab.
Schools closed, businesses stalled, and transport crippled across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and J&K amid flood-like conditions.
Rising Yamuna levels in Delhi and IMD’s forecast of more heavy rainfall keep authorities on edge.
Relentless monsoon rains continued to batter northern India on Thursday, triggering floods that breached more than 110 km of fencing along the India-Pakistan international border and inundated nearly 90 Border Security Force (BSF) posts in forward areas of Jammu and Punjab, according to officials.
the downpour has thrown life out of gear across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, where rising water levels of the Yamuna have heightened flood fears. In Himachal Pradesh, devastation since the start of the monsoon has crippled infrastructure, while in Delhi, authorities have closed schools and key routes to ensure public safety.
Accoridng to PTI, Educational institutions across several states have been shut, businesses stalled, and transport networks severely hit. Residents in low-lying areas have been moved to relief camps as rescue teams struggle against waterlogging and damaged roads.
Officials said repair work, as cited by PTI, along the border fence will only begin once water levels recede, while the BSF has intensified surveillance in affected sectors. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of northern India, urging states to remain on high alert.