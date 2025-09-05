Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91
The fashion house announced his death in a post on Instagram
Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebs have mourned the demise of the fashion stalwart
Legendary Italian fashion designer and billionaire Giorgio Armani breathed his last on Thursday (September 4), at the age of 91. The global fashion and entertainment fraternity is saddened by the death of Armani. Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebs have mourned Armani's demise on social media. Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Reese Witherspoon, and Sonam Kapoor, among others, paid their heartfelt tributes to the iconic designer.
Tributes pour in for Giorgio Armani from celebrities worldwide
Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures of herself and Armani, and captioned the post, "Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed (sic)."
Julia Roberts also shared a throwback pic with Armani on Instagram. "A true friend. A legend (sic)," she captioned it.
Reese Witherspoon remembered the designer with a picture of both on Instagram and wrote, "A legendary talent and a wonderful man (sic)".
Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to the legendary designer with a heartfelt post on his Instagram Stories. He revealed his first meeting with Armani "many years" ago. "Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come (sic)," wrote the Titanic star.
Richard Gere, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, said, "Giorgio was certainly an original. An artist. A visionary of sorts. With the eyes and hand of a craftsman, and the soul of a painter. His work had his essence all over it. And he cared right up to the end. Uncompromising."
"I know there were those who he terrified because of his exacting nature. To me he was a supremely talented pussycat," he added.
Giorgio Armani's death
Post his death, the Armani family and long-time employees issued a joint statement that read: "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."
Giorgio Armani was also known as "Re Giorgio" or King Giorgio, for his Italian style and elegance. He redefined men's and women's suits with modern tailoring.
The post read that "his funeral chamber will be ready from Saturday, September 6, and will be available until Sunday, September 7, from 9 am to 6 pm, in Milan, in Via Bergognone 59, near the Armani/Teatro. Due to the expressed will of Mr Armani, the funerals will take place privately."