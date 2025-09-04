Legendary Fashion Visionary Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

At the time of his passing, his company was valued at billions, and his personal net worth was estimated to range between $9 billion and $12 billion.

Armani remained active in his roles as CEO and creative director, working tirelessly on collections and future projects up to his final days. Photo: X.com
- Armani’s death marks the end of an era in fashion—one where refinement, independence, and effortless elegance defined an unmatched legacy.

- Armani, 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- A public memorial will be held from September 6–7 at the Armani/Teatro in Milan, followed by a private funeral, as per Armani’s wishes.

The fashion world mourns the loss of Giorgio Armani, the iconic designer who redefined modern elegance and led his fashion empire with unwavering dedication until the end.

Armani, 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from the Armani Group. He remained active in his roles as CEO and creative director, working tirelessly on collections and future projects up to his final days.

A Legacy Beyond Style

Born in Piacenza in 1934, Armani studied medicine and served in the army before shifting to fashion. He founded his eponymous label in Milan in 1975, quickly becoming a powerhouse in luxury ready-to-wear. His minimalist and unstructured designs revolutionized red carpet dressing and reimagined how the world styled itself.

Known affectionately as “Re Giorgio,” he built an empire encompassing haute couture, fragrances, accessories, interior design, and luxury hospitality—all while preserving the independence of his privately held brand. At the time of his passing, his company was valued at billions, and his personal net worth was estimated to range between $9 billion and $12 billion.

A Final Tribute and Farewell

Colleagues and employees expressed deep sorrow at the void left by Armani’s passing, promising to carry forward his vision with respect, responsibility, and dedication.

International tributes poured in. Italy’s Prime Minister called Armani “a tireless worker and a symbol of the best of Italy,” while Donatella Versace described him as a “giant” whose contributions will be forever remembered.

A public memorial will be held from September 6–7 at the Armani/Teatro in Milan, followed by a private funeral, as per Armani’s wishes.

Armani’s death marks the end of an era in fashion—one where refinement, independence, and effortless elegance defined an unmatched legacy. As tributes flow and preparations begin for his farewell, the industry pledges to uphold the timeless values he instilled in his brand and beyond.

