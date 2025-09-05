Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese Star Eye Final Spot

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Get live score and updates from the second semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, 5 September

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Tennis Semi-Final Updates
Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese star take on home favorite. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, 5 September. Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova faces four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who has rediscovered her best form with a run to her third US Open semi-final. Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, arrives after a statement win over Coco Gauff, while Anisimova, backed by the home crowd, is chasing back-to-back major finals after stunning Iga Swiatek in the quarters. This is their third career meeting, with Anisimova leading the head-to-head 2-0. Get Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova Tennis live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Amanda Anisimova On Watching Her Painful SW19 Defeat To Iga Swiatek

"I watched them [highlights] back, as painful as it was, just to see what I can avoid or what went wrong," she said.

"Then after I had to watch some good highlights to remove that from my brain!"

The American avenged her 6-0, 6-0 defeat with a 6-4 6-3 triumph in New York earlier this week.

Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Hello!

Good morning! We’re back with another live blog, this time it’s Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 semi-final. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  2. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  3. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  4. Meerut Mavericks Vs Lucknow Falcons, UP T20 League Qualifier 2: MM Beat LF By 19 Runs, Enter Final

  5. India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese Star Eye Final Spot

  2. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  4. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. K N Tripathi FIR: Former Congress Minister Accused Of Slapping Bodyguards, Hurling Casteist Abuse

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  5. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  5. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month