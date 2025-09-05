Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese Star Eye Final Spot

Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese star take on home favorite. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semi-final clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, 5 September. Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova faces four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who has rediscovered her best form with a run to her third US Open semi-final. Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, arrives after a statement win over Coco Gauff, while Anisimova, backed by the home crowd, is chasing back-to-back major finals after stunning Iga Swiatek in the quarters. This is their third career meeting, with Anisimova leading the head-to-head 2-0. Get Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova Tennis live updates right here.

5 Sept 2025, 07:26:23 am IST Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Amanda Anisimova On Watching Her Painful SW19 Defeat To Iga Swiatek "I watched them [highlights] back, as painful as it was, just to see what I can avoid or what went wrong," she said. "Then after I had to watch some good highlights to remove that from my brain!" The American avenged her 6-0, 6-0 defeat with a 6-4 6-3 triumph in New York earlier this week.