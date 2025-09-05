Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Tristan Stubbs narrowly avoided a freak dismissal in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s as South Africa edged England in a thriller to seal the series

Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s - Watch Video
Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s - Watch Video Photo: X/ ECB
Summary
  • Tristan Stubbs nearly hit his own stumps after his bat slipped while defending Saqib Mahmood, leaving fans stunned at Lord’s

  • South Africa posted 330/8 and held off England’s chase, winning by five runs to clinch the ODI series 2–0

  • The Lord’s victory gave South Africa their first ODI series win in England in 27 years, marking another big moment under Temba Bavuma’s captaincy

England and South Africa locked horns at Lord’s on September 4 in the second ODI of the series. With South Africa already 1–0 up, the hosts were desperate to bounce back at the “Home of Cricket.” But it was the Proteas who once again had the last laugh, beating the Three Lions in a thriller to take the series 2–0.

The game, however, had a moment that stole headlines for a very different reason. In the 31st over of South Africa’s innings, Tristan Stubbs had a real scare. Facing Saqib Mahmood, the right-hander lost control of his bat while playing a simple defensive shot. The bat flew back and almost crashed into his stumps. Luckily for Stubbs, the bat missed the wickets, and he carried on. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Watch: Tristan Stubbs almost hits his own stumps with bat at Lord’s

ENG vs RSA Match Highlights: South Africa Seal the Series

Batting first, South Africa put up a total of 330 runs on the scoreboard after losing eight wickets. Matthew Breetzke was the top scorer for the team, scoring 85, while Stubbs himself made 58, and together they put on a vital partnership that gave the innings momentum. In the end, Dewald Brevis’ quick 20-ball 42 helped the Proteas to reach the 300-run mark. England’s bowlers struggled to contain the pair, and despite late wickets, the visitors had posted a challenging total.

England’s chase was spirited but fell just short. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell gave the innings shape, and Jos Buttler’s late hitting kept the crowd on edge. But South Africa’s bowlers held their nerve at the death to seal a five-run win. The victory was special too; it gave the Proteas their first ODI series win in England in nearly three decades.

Temba Bavuma’s Impact on South Africa’s Rise

This result is part of a bigger story for South African cricket. Under Temba Bavuma, the team has found stability and belief again. Earlier this year, he led them to their first-ever World Test Championship crown, and later won an ODI series in Australia as well.

Bavuma might not be someone who always grab headlines but his leadership skills has made him one of the most decorated captains in recent times. He has a young army that contains players like Stubbs, Brevis and others and because of that the Proteas are slowly climing back towards their best.

