US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

Carlos Alcaraz, 22, seeks his first US Open title since 2022. He faces Novak Djokovic, 38, who aims for a record 25th Grand Slam victory

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash
Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2) faces Novak Djokovic (No. 7) in the US Open semifinal on September 5, 2025

In Head-to-Head, Djokovic leads 5–3 overall, but Alcaraz has beaten him in recent Wimbledon finals

The winner is likely to claim the US Open title, with both players eyeing major career milestones.

Carlos Alcaraz wants "revenge" against Novak Djokovic, with the pair set to renew their rivalry in the US Open semi-finals on Friday.

The pair have not met since a four-set Australian Open quarter-final in January, when Djokovic came from behind after losing the first set to win the next three.

That followed their clash in the Paris Olympic final last year, with Djokovic clinching the gold medal with a straight-sets victory, though he needed two tie-breaks to get over the line.

Both players have milestones on the line if they can get their hands on the trophy at Flushing Meadows, with Djokovic chasing a record 25th major title, while seeking to end a run of three consecutive major semi-final defeats.

Alcaraz, who is still yet to drop a set at the US Open this year, is looking to reach his first hard-court grand slam final since 2023, when he triumphed in this competition, and also reclaim the world number one ranking.

He has not been at the top of the rankings for two years, but should he better Sinner's finish this week, he will do just that; but he is aware of the threat Djokovic poses.

"Novak, we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon," Alcaraz said.

"[He's] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see.

"I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious."

Only Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker (10 each) have reached more men's singles semi-finals at grand slams before turning 23 than Alcaraz (nine) in the Open Era.

Indeed, at 22 years and 111 days old, Alcaraz is also the youngest player to reach a men's singles semi-final on all three surfaces in multiple seasons (2023 and 2025) at grand slam events since 1978.

