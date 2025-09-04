Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, MP, Explains Why Coalitions Define India

Manoj Kumar Jha, professor, politician, analyst, speaks to Outlook about his new book, 'In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy' (Speaking Tiger Books, 2025). He says it wasn't just the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, reducing the BJP's strength in the Lok Sabha, forcing it to rely on allies, that brought his focus to coalitions. It was his conviction that coalitions of myriad kinds define the very idea of India.