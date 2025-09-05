Tennis

US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

Amanda Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a U.S. Open semifinal that ended at nearly 1 a.m. Friday and featured two of the most powerful first-strike hitters in women’s tennis. The No. 8-seeded Anisimova, a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, reached her second straight major final by coming through after 2 hours, 56 minutes. When it was over, Anisimova yelled, “Let’s go!” and enjoyed the moment by kneeling on the court and leaning forward. She will face defending champion and current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday for the title. Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in three sets on Thursday. Sabalenka owns three major trophies, all on hard courts.