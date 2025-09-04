PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

India and Singapore unveiled a roadmap to expand the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong unveiled a roadmap to expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Singapore. Both leaders held wide-ranging talks covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties.
The talks were held in New Delhi underlining the need to bolster the ties to navigate the current geopolitical turbulence in the world. Modi said that India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy. He said that both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced."We share common concerns regarding terrorism," Modi said in his statement to the media.
"We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all countries which believe in humanity," he added. The PM asserted that the partnership between the two countries is rooted in shared values and it is guided by mutual interests and a common vision for peace and prosperity.
Wong highlighted that in a world marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important.
Multiple pacts were signed between both leaders with an agreement on digital asset innovation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore is one of them.
Modi and Wong also virtually inaugurated the second phase of the JNPort PSA Terminal (BMCT). The terminal's total container handling capacity would now stand at 4.8-million TEUs. JNPA handles 54 per cent of the containerised cargo across all major ports of India.
