Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Singapore is an important partner for India’s Act East Policy, plans for exporting solar energy

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ahana Mitra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rep Image
Singapore’s new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong | Photo: AP
• Singaporean Prime Minister reached Delhi on Tuesday accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation.

• Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on Thursday, focused on boosting cooperation and solar energy exports

• Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Singapore’s crucial role in India’s Act East policy

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reached New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day trip to India, during which five agreements aimed towards boosting ties in shipping, civil aviation and space sectors are expected to be concluded.

He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Transport and Finance Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Singapore’s new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong | - AP
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Begins First India Visit to Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

BY Outlook News Desk

This is Wong’s first visit to India, during which the Prime Minister is hoping to explore further opportunities for expanding two-way economic engagements between the two countries, based on their foundational complementarities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Wong on Thursday, after which they are scheduled to virtually inaugurate a container terminal at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai.

Jaishankar and Teo Chee Hean discussed India’s economic reforms and potential Temasek investments. - File Photo
Jaishankar Highlights Singapore’s Central Role In India’s Act East Policy During Diplomatic Visit

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, these talks are expected to focus on finalising a roadmap for boosting economic cooperation, skills training, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare and medicine, and defence and security. They are also likely to confer on joint development of small modular reactors in the civil nuclear sector and engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The trip was announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of External Affairs, as reported by The Hindu, who highlighted Singapore’s crucial role for India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable met on 13 August to prepare for the trip, where Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held talks with six Singaporean ministers.

The GIFT City Mirage: Is India’s Blockchain Sandbox Only Meant for Global Giants?

BY Nexa Desk

According to PTI, the two countries are exploring the possibility of exporting solar energy from India to Singapore via an underwater cable which can also be used for data connectivity, and a financial data regulatory “sandbox” has been created at Gift City in Gujarat.

The trip also coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and is meant to “reaffirm” the two countries’ continued commitment to their strategic partnership, which was elevated during Modi’s trip to Singapore in September last year.

