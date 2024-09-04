PM Modi Arrives In Singapore On 5th Official Visit | What's On Agenda

Following his maiden visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for his fifth official visit to the Southeast Asian country. PM Modi is visiting the nation on invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.
"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties." Modi said upon reaching Singapore.
Modi in Singapore: What's on the agenda?
Highlighting the agenda of the visit ahead of PM Modi's departure in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The leaders will review the progress of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure in New Delhi.
Apart from meeting Wong, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi to separate meals.
Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders, interns from both countries, the Singapore students who did internships in India through the India Ready Talent Programme, as well as interns from Odisha who are working in Singapore companies.