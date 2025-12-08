Delhi Police Detain 130 Foreign Nationals For Deportation After Month-Long Drive

Delhi Police detained 130 foreign nationals in Dwarka for deportation after a month-long operation.
Officials said several were overstaying or living in rented homes without mandatory police verification.
The drive also led to NDPS and Foreigners Act cases, with FRRO issuing deportation orders.
The Delhi Police have moved 130 foreign nationals to a detention centre for deportation after a month-long crackdown on alleged illegal migrants and drug trafficking in Dwarka, according to PTI. Officials said the action was part of ‘Operation Clean Sweep’, conducted across all police stations in the district.
PTI reported that those ordered to be deported include citizens of Nigeria (87), Ivory Coast (11), Cameroon (10), Ghana (10), Senegal (4), Liberia (3), Sierra Leone (2), Uganda (2) and Guinea (1). Many of them were allegedly overstaying without valid visas or living in rented properties without the required clearances, police said.
According to PTI, the police mapped areas where foreign nationals were reportedly concentrated and held verification drives simultaneously in these localities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the district police had been receiving complaints about overstaying foreigners and landlords letting out accommodation without mandatory police verification.
More than 25 house owners have been identified so far, and cases have been filed against them under relevant legal provisions, he said. During the operation, the police registered 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 14 cases under the Foreigners Act.
Officials said the detained individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which then ordered their deportation.
(With inputs from PTI)