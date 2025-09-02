Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Begins First India Visit to Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Wong to meet President Murmu, PM Modi, and senior ministers including Jaishankar and Sitharaman.
Will pay homage at Rajghat and attend SG60 celebrations with the Indian diaspora.
Closed-door business roundtable planned with top Indian industry leaders.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is to pay a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, his office announced.
According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Wong to make this first visit, which takes place on the 60th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations being established.
According to the statement, the visit also reinforces Singapore and India's shared commitment to strengthening their ties.
Prime Minister Wong will visit President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and meet with Prime Minister Modi, who will give the Singaporean leader a banquet lunch.
According to the release, Wong, who is also the city-state's finance minister, will meet with a number of officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda.
Additionally, he will pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting the Rajghat.
PTI reported that at an event in New Delhi to commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence (SG60) and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and India, PM Wong will also meet Singaporeans living abroad.
He will also hold a roundtable discussion behind closed doors with a group of Indian business executives.