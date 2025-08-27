Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Israel-Hamas war Photo: Getty Images
United States envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday said that president Donald Trump will host a meeting on Wednesday pertaining to post-war plans for Gaza, AFP reported. He added that they are expecting the war in Gaza to be over by the end of this year. 

“We’ve got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it’s a very comprehensive plan we’re putting together on the next day,” Witkoff said in a Fox News interview, without providing more details.

He was asked whether Israel will be doing anything differently to end the war to which he replied "We think that we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Says Gaza Ceasefire Possible ‘Within Next Week’

BY Outlook News Desk

He further asserted that Israel was open to continuing negotiations with Hamas and the latter was also interested in a settlement. Trump had earlier claimed that Trump should take control of the Gaza strip and build seaside real-estate, AFP reported. 

Witkoff did not elaborate any further on the plan and said that everyone will “see how robust it is and how it’s, how well meaning it is.” Trump has tried to resolve and mediate the conflict several times since his tenure began in 2024. Earlier, he had even claimed to negotiate a ceasefire within a week.

Despite the mediation attempts, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians since 2023, Gaza Health Authorities say. Malnourishment and hunger loom large with the UN calling for an end to the humanitarian crisis several times. 

