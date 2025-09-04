Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

NDRF and police personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Akhada Bazar area, Kullu.
People wade through a flooded area on a tractor, in Anantnag.
Afghans injured in a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, lie on beds at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess 'Durga' at a workshop, ahead of the upcoming 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Locals prepare to move to a safer place from an area inundated with floodwater, at Ramdass, in Amritsar district, Punjab.
BJP supporters during 'Bihar bandh' over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.
A long queue of trucks amid the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following incessant rainfall and landslides, in Anantnag.
A view of the Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) after the water level in Yamuna river stood at 207.48 metres and floodwater from the raging river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi.
A view of the area around the Kashmere Gate bus terminal after the Yamuna river water level continues to rise and inundates the nearby areas, in New Delhi.
A view of a nearly deserted flyover as a large number of auto-rickshaws remain parked at a stand after BJP supporters called for 'Bihar bandh' over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.
Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in New Delhi. ED had summoned Dhawan for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.
Families evacuated as part of a rescue and search operation after the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.