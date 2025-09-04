National

Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 04, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Weather: Landslide in Kullu
Weather: Landslide in Kullu | Photo: PTI

NDRF and police personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Akhada Bazar area, Kullu.

2/14
Weather: Rain in Anantnag
Weather: Rain in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

People wade through a flooded area on a tractor, in Anantnag.

3/14
Afghanistan Earthquake
Afghanistan Earthquake | Photo: AP/PTI

Afghans injured in a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, lie on beds at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

4/14
EAM Jaishankar with Singapore PM Wong
EAM Jaishankar with Singapore PM Wong | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a meeting, in New Delhi.

5/14
PM Modi during joint press statement
PM Modi during joint press statement | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

6/14
Durga Puja festival preps
'Durga Puja' festival preps | Photo: PTI

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess 'Durga' at a workshop, ahead of the upcoming 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

7/14
Weather: Floods in Amritsar
Weather: Floods in Amritsar | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Locals prepare to move to a safer place from an area inundated with floodwater, at Ramdass, in Amritsar district, Punjab.

8/14
BJP calls for Bihar bandh
BJP calls for Bihar bandh | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during 'Bihar bandh' over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.

9/14
Floods in Budgam
Floods in Budgam | Photo: PTI

A long queue of trucks amid the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following incessant rainfall and landslides, in Anantnag.

10/14
Yamuna flows above danger mark
Yamuna flows above danger mark | Photo: PTI

A view of the Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) after the water level in Yamuna river stood at 207.48 metres and floodwater from the raging river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi.

11/14
Weather: Yamuna flows above danger mark
Weather: Yamuna flows above danger mark | Photo: PTI

A view of the area around the Kashmere Gate bus terminal after the Yamuna river water level continues to rise and inundates the nearby areas, in New Delhi.

12/14
BJP called for Bihar bandh
BJP called for Bihar bandh | Photo: PTI

A view of a nearly deserted flyover as a large number of auto-rickshaws remain parked at a stand after BJP supporters called for 'Bihar bandh' over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.

13/14
ED summons Shikhar Dhawan
ED summons Shikhar Dhawan | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in New Delhi. ED had summoned Dhawan for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

14/14
Weather: Floods in J&K
Weather: Floods in J&K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Families evacuated as part of a rescue and search operation after the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

