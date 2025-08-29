PV Sindhu, The former world champion scripted the upset of the tournament so far, stunning China’s world No. 2 and second seed Wang Zhi Yi 21-19, 21-15 in the Round of 16. Sindhu, seeded 15th, displayed sharp shot placement and composure under pressure to seal her eighth quarterfinal at the Worlds. She now faces Indonesia’s ninth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani in the evening session. Having already clinched five World Championship medals, Sindhu will aim for a record-equalling sixth. Her match is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST.