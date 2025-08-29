PV Sindhu eyes her sixth World Championships medal, coming off a stunning straight-games win against world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi.
Satwik–Chirag face a high-voltage clash against world No. 2 Malaysians Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik after a spirited comeback win.
Dhruv–Tanisha, already history-makers in reaching the quarters, aim to extend their giant-killing run against Malaysian seeds Chen–Toh.
The Indian badminton campaign enters a decisive phase at the BWF World Championships 2025, with PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty, and Dhruv Kapila–Tanisha Crasto all featuring in the quarterfinals on Friday, 29th August. After an inspired showing in the Round of 16, the Indian stars will take court today looking to convert their momentum into semifinal berths and add to the country’s medal record at the Worlds.
PV Sindhu, The former world champion scripted the upset of the tournament so far, stunning China’s world No. 2 and second seed Wang Zhi Yi 21-19, 21-15 in the Round of 16. Sindhu, seeded 15th, displayed sharp shot placement and composure under pressure to seal her eighth quarterfinal at the Worlds. She now faces Indonesia’s ninth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani in the evening session. Having already clinched five World Championship medals, Sindhu will aim for a record-equalling sixth. Her match is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, India’s top men’s doubles pair produced another gutsy performance, rallying from one game down to defeat China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a high-intensity duel. The world No. 9 duo, known for their explosive attack and net dominance, now square off against Malaysian second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik who are one of their most familiar and challenging rivals on the circuit. The blockbuster men’s doubles quarterfinal will take place at 11:50 PM IST.
Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto, Seeded 16th, the young mixed doubles duo scripted one of the biggest upsets of Day 4, outlasting Hong Kong’s fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in a 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 thriller. Their fearless net play and sharp interceptions helped them into their first-ever World Championships quarterfinal. They now meet Malaysia’s fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the day’s opening Indian match, scheduled for 1:00 PM IST. With confidence sky-high, they will aim to extend their dream run.
BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action & Timing
|Category
|Player(s)
|Opponent(s)
|Time (IST)
|Mixed Doubles
|Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto (IND)
|Chen Tang Jie & Toh Ee Wei (MAS)
|1:00 PM
|Women’s Singles
|PV Sindhu (IND)
|Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA)
|4:20 PM
|Men’s Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (IND)
|Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)
|11:50 PM
BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Live Streaming
All three Indian quarterfinal matches will be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website, and will also be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.