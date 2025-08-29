BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

In the women's singles, Sindhu will face world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV-Sindhu-Badminton-2025
PV Sindhu in action at the BWF World C'ships 2025. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sindhu will play world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the QFs

  • Satwik-Chirag entered quarter-finals as well

  • Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also pulled off a big upset by stunning Hong Kong world number 5

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu shocked world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to storm into the quarterfinals of the World Championships here on Thursday.

The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, took 48 minutes to prevail 21-19 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals to lead head-to-head record against the Chinese 3-2.

Later in the day, India's top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from behind to beat China's Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 and enter the quarterfinals. It was their first win against the Chinese pair after four successive losses.

In the women's singles, Sindhu will now face world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals as the 30-year-old Indian is now just one victory away from securing a record-equalling sixth World Championships medal.

The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu in straight games at the Sudirman Cup earlier this year, though the Indian had prevailed in their Asian Games round-two clash in 2022.

A five-time World Championships medallist, Sindhu made a bright start in the opening game, racing to an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval with a flurry of sharp smashes and net winners.

Related Content
Related Content

Wang fought back strongly to level at 19-19, but the Indian held her nerves to pocket the game.

In the second game, Sindhu kept up the pressure, once again opening up a 11-6 cushion at the break.

A stunning 57-shot rally briefly tested her, but she regained control with decisive attacking play, closing out the match.

Sindhu thus extended her remarkable record against Chinese shuttlers at the Worlds, having previously beaten Wang Yihan (2013), Wang Shixian (2014), Li Xuerui (2015), Sun Yu (2017) and Chen Yufei (2017 and 2019) in earlier editions.

Another Upset

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also pulled off a big upset by stunning Hong Kong world number 5 pairing of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 19-21 21-12 21-15 in a 63-minute battle to storm into the quarterfinals.

The Indians, who had earlier cruised past Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan 21-11 21-16 in 35 minutes, came from a game down to topple the reigning Asian champions with a determined fightback.

"We had a rough run a couple of months back. I think we are building together, step by step, slowly, slowly we are getting there. Really happy with the way we played today," Tanisha said.

"We came prepared, prepared better this time. We didn't give up at any point in the match. Even after we lost the first set, we didn't let it get to us. We fought back even harder in the second and third. We kept pushing each other till the end, till the last shot. I think that was the real game changer today."

The Indian duo had endured a patchy start to the year, losing in the round of 16 at the Malaysia Open and India Open, before reaching the semifinals at the German Open in February.

However, early exits at the Orleans Masters and All England Championships followed.

Dhruv spoke about the turnaround.

"We started really good in the beginning of the year, two tournaments didn’t go well. There was no technical problem, but the main thing was we kept on supporting each other and came prepared well. Previously when we were losing the first game we were mentally down, but today we stayed strong," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

  4. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  4. Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Gunman Robin Westman Wrote ‘Nuke India’ on Weapon, Kills 2 Children

  5. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms