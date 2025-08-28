PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PV Sindhu opened her pre-quarterfinal clash against world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi on the front foot, taking the first point despite Wang’s early serve. The first game turned into a thriller, with both players locked at 19-19 before Sindhu held her nerve to snatch it 21-19. In the second game, Sindhu built an early cushion and went into the interval with a 11-6 lead. Wang tried to mount a comeback, but Sindhu maintained control to stay ahead at 14-10 and later 16-10. Showing composure in the closing stages, Sindhu raced to match point at 20-14. She then sealed the contest 21-15 in the second game, advancing to the quarterfinals with a commanding straight-games win.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 04:00:40 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BWF World Championships where India's PV Sindhu is in action in her women's singles Round of 16 clash against China's Zhi Yi Wang.

28 Aug 2025, 04:33:01 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads First Game 11-8 The match opened with Wang Zhi Yi’s serve, but PV Sindhu struck first to claim the opening point. With a quarterfinal spot at stake, Sindhu has taken an 11-8 lead in the first game, signaling her intent to put up a strong fight.

28 Aug 2025, 04:44:47 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Wins First Game 21-19 PV Sindhu unleashed a powerful smash that Wang Zhi Yi chose to leave, only for the shuttle to land well within bounds. Moments later, Sindhu wisely let one go herself, and it proved the correct decision. With the scores locked at 19-19, Sindhu held her composure in the tense finish and clinched the opening game 21-19 to take the lead in the match.

28 Aug 2025, 04:48:56 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Second Game Tied At 6-6 The second game has begun, and PV Sindhu is level with Wang Zhi Yi at 6-6. The neck-and-neck scoreline highlights just how evenly matched and intense this contest is turning out to be.

28 Aug 2025, 04:52:40 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads 11-6 At Interval PV Sindhu has built a strong five-point cushion, leading 11-6 at the mid-game interval of the second game. However, the scoreline can be deceptive, as the Chinese shuttler still has the ability to stage a comeback.

28 Aug 2025, 04:59:42 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu In Command At 16-10 Sindhu has stretched her lead to 16-10 in the second game, moving within touching distance of the quarterfinals. With momentum firmly on her side, she looks set to close this out.

28 Aug 2025, 05:04:07 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu At Match Point 20-14 This has shaped into a strong game for Sindhu, who has handled stiff resistance from Wang Zhi Yi. With the contest going down to the wire, Sindhu now stands on the brink of victory at 20-14.

28 Aug 2025, 05:08:51 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Stuns World No. 2, Enters Quarterfinals PV Sindhu has sealed her place in the quarterfinals with a brilliant straight-games victory over world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. After edging the first game 21-19, she stayed in control through most of the second and wrapped it up 21-15 to complete a memorable win.