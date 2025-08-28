PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BWF World Championships where India's PV Sindhu is in action in her women's singles Round of 16 clash against China's Zhi Yi Wang.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads First Game 11-8
The match opened with Wang Zhi Yi’s serve, but PV Sindhu struck first to claim the opening point. With a quarterfinal spot at stake, Sindhu has taken an 11-8 lead in the first game, signaling her intent to put up a strong fight.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Wins First Game 21-19
PV Sindhu unleashed a powerful smash that Wang Zhi Yi chose to leave, only for the shuttle to land well within bounds. Moments later, Sindhu wisely let one go herself, and it proved the correct decision. With the scores locked at 19-19, Sindhu held her composure in the tense finish and clinched the opening game 21-19 to take the lead in the match.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Second Game Tied At 6-6
The second game has begun, and PV Sindhu is level with Wang Zhi Yi at 6-6. The neck-and-neck scoreline highlights just how evenly matched and intense this contest is turning out to be.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads 11-6 At Interval
PV Sindhu has built a strong five-point cushion, leading 11-6 at the mid-game interval of the second game. However, the scoreline can be deceptive, as the Chinese shuttler still has the ability to stage a comeback.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu In Command At 16-10
Sindhu has stretched her lead to 16-10 in the second game, moving within touching distance of the quarterfinals. With momentum firmly on her side, she looks set to close this out.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu At Match Point 20-14
This has shaped into a strong game for Sindhu, who has handled stiff resistance from Wang Zhi Yi. With the contest going down to the wire, Sindhu now stands on the brink of victory at 20-14.
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Stuns World No. 2, Enters Quarterfinals
PV Sindhu has sealed her place in the quarterfinals with a brilliant straight-games victory over world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. After edging the first game 21-19, she stayed in control through most of the second and wrapped it up 21-15 to complete a memorable win.
