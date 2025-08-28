PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships: Star Indian shuttler Sindhu storms into the quarterfinals with a commanding 21-19, 21-15 win. The Indian ace outplayed world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi in straight games.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships
PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu opened her pre-quarterfinal clash against world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi on the front foot, taking the first point despite Wang’s early serve. The first game turned into a thriller, with both players locked at 19-19 before Sindhu held her nerve to snatch it 21-19. In the second game, Sindhu built an early cushion and went into the interval with a 11-6 lead. Wang tried to mount a comeback, but Sindhu maintained control to stay ahead at 14-10 and later 16-10. Showing composure in the closing stages, Sindhu raced to match point at 20-14. She then sealed the contest 21-15 in the second game, advancing to the quarterfinals with a commanding straight-games win.
LIVE UPDATES

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BWF World Championships where India's PV Sindhu is in action in her women's singles Round of 16 clash against China's Zhi Yi Wang.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads First Game 11-8

The match opened with Wang Zhi Yi’s serve, but PV Sindhu struck first to claim the opening point. With a quarterfinal spot at stake, Sindhu has taken an 11-8 lead in the first game, signaling her intent to put up a strong fight.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Wins First Game 21-19

PV Sindhu unleashed a powerful smash that Wang Zhi Yi chose to leave, only for the shuttle to land well within bounds. Moments later, Sindhu wisely let one go herself, and it proved the correct decision. With the scores locked at 19-19, Sindhu held her composure in the tense finish and clinched the opening game 21-19 to take the lead in the match.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Second Game Tied At 6-6

The second game has begun, and PV Sindhu is level with Wang Zhi Yi at 6-6. The neck-and-neck scoreline highlights just how evenly matched and intense this contest is turning out to be.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Leads 11-6 At Interval

PV Sindhu has built a strong five-point cushion, leading 11-6 at the mid-game interval of the second game. However, the scoreline can be deceptive, as the Chinese shuttler still has the ability to stage a comeback.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu In Command At 16-10

Sindhu has stretched her lead to 16-10 in the second game, moving within touching distance of the quarterfinals. With momentum firmly on her side, she looks set to close this out.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu At Match Point 20-14

This has shaped into a strong game for Sindhu, who has handled stiff resistance from Wang Zhi Yi. With the contest going down to the wire, Sindhu now stands on the brink of victory at 20-14.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang LIVE Score, BWF World Championships Sindhu Stuns World No. 2, Enters Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu has sealed her place in the quarterfinals with a brilliant straight-games victory over world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. After edging the first game 21-19, she stayed in control through most of the second and wrapped it up 21-15 to complete a memorable win.

That's A Wrap

Thank you for joining our live coverage.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  5. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  3. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms