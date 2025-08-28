Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15, 20-17 Liang-Wang
Well, this is called a comeback and how. From losing the first game, to dominating in the second. And then eventually holding their nerves in the third and get back to home with six straight points and winning the match.
The Indians are in the Quarterfinals.....
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15, 20-17 Liang-Wang
It's three match points for the Indians. The history is going to be created. Get Ready!!!!
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15, 15-16 Liang-Wang
What a point, Satwik charges and Chirag complements him with a magnificent backhand drive into the middle of the court. Back level at 15.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15, 9-9 Liang-Wang
And that's what's expected from the Indian duo. They have successfully dminished the lead with a wonderful placement from Chirag. Scores tied at 9-9.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15, 4-6 Liang-Wang
Well, that's not looking good for India, Liang Wang are managing to keep the lead alive.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 21-15 Liang-Wang
Satwik-Chirag makes a brilliant comeback in the second game. Wasn't that expected from the Indian duo? They maintained the lead in the entire game and eventually ended up winning the round comfortably. Although, their were few schoolboy errors from Chinese duo, they would like make a remarkable comeback in the third game. LETS GO! For an exciting round.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 17-12 Liang-Wang
The Indians took a 7-point lead, however, a qucik couple of points, broung the Chinese back into the game with Satwik-Chirag leading 17-12.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 14-8 Liang-Wang
Wang Chang does a school boy error, makes a bad judgement as the Indians increases their lead to 6 points.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 11-6 Liang-Wang
Satwik-Chirag increases their lead to 5 points after a couple of errors from Liang. The Indians are creating a pressure situation now.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21, 9-6 Liang-Wang
Satwik-Chirag takes early 3-point lead after losing the first game. As we said, the game is going neck-to-neck, with the Indian duo expected to win this game.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 19-21 Liang-Wang
Chirag somhow saves one game point with a backhand drive and the Chinese duo makes another error. So, it is a 1-point game again at 19-20!
Satwik serves and Wang pounces on the service return! The contest is a thrillier as expected, but it is the Chinese pair who take the lead after the first game.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag 16-19 Liang-Wang
The contest is going neck-to-neck between Satwik-Chirag and Liang-Wang, however the Chinese duo are slightly better than the Indian duo.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships
This is the ninth meeting between Satwik-Chirag and Liang Wei Keng-Wang, with the Chinese duo leading 6-2. Satwik and Chirag would like to put up a exciting show and register their third win against Liang and Wang.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang, BWF World Championships Doubles Men Round of 16.