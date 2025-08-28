PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

On August 28, 2025, in Paris, PV Sindhu stunned World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi with a vintage display to storm into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in straight games.

PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships 2025: Round of 16, Paris
On August 28, 2025, in Paris, PV Sindhu stunned World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi with a vintage display to storm into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in straight games. Photo: X/PV Sindhu
  • Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi 21-17, 21-15 in her Round of 16 match at the BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris

  • The 30-year-old Indian showed aggression and composure, extending her unbeaten record against Chinese shuttlers at the Worlds to 8-0

  • With this win, Sindhu advances to her first quarterfinals since 2021, where she will face Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani

PV Sindhu showcased her classic prowess at the BWF World Championships in Paris, defeating World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi in straight sets (21-17, 21-15) and advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021 On August 28, 2025.

This marked a significant comeback for the 30-year-old shuttler, who demonstrated the same aggression and confidence that had previously won her an Olympic silver and a World Championship gold.

Defying Expectations With Bold Strategy

Entering the match as the underdog after several early-round losses, Sindhu ignored critics and approached the game with focused aggression from the start. She quickly established a 7-3 lead in the opening game and built on her momentum, excelling not only in powerful smashes but also in precise net play, an area where she outmaneuvered Wang’s defensive tactics. Even when Wang mounted a challenge, Sindhu’s composure and tactical prowess ensured victory with four consecutive points to close the first game.

Quarterfinals And Historic Record

With this victory, Sindhu extends her unbeaten record against Chinese shuttlers at the world event to 8-0. She also bettered her head-to-head record agianst Wang Zhi Yi leading against the World No. 2, 3-2. Now just one win away from a sixth world championships medal, she is set to face ninth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the next round.

 Role Of Coaching And Support

Coach Irwansyah’s steady guidance was evident throughout, with lively and motivating exchanges helping Sindhu remain calm under pressure. The crowd in Paris roared in support as Sindhu celebrated her win, sharing a heartfelt moment with her coach after the challenging match.

With PTI inputs.

