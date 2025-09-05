Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Ross Taylor swaps Black Caps colors for Samoa, answering a special call to guide them through T20 World Cup qualifiers with experience

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers Photo: X/ Blackcaps
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ross Taylor, at 41, is coming out of retirement to represent Samoa in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, honoring his mother’s roots

  • Beyond playing, Taylor aims to guide Samoa’s largely amateur squad, bringing experience to their campaign

  • With over 450 internationals for New Zealand, record-breaking runs, and the unique milestone of 100 matches in all formats, Taylor’s Black Caps career remains legendary

Four years ago, cricket fans watched Ross Taylor walk away from the international stage with a farewell that felt final. Now, in a twist no one quite expected, the Black Caps great is dusting off the pads again. At 41, Taylor is set to wear Samoa’s colors at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Oman, reconnecting with his roots through his late mother, Lote, who was born there.

For Samoa, it’s a chance to lean on one of the most respected batters of his generation. They’ve drawn a challenging path against Papua New Guinea and Oman, but Taylor’s presence brings belief as much as it does experience. The 41-year-old answered the call of his friend, former Black Cap Tarun Nethula, to join Samoa at the qualifying tournament. Samoa will play Papua New Guinea for a place at next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

A new chapter begins for Ross Taylor

Accepting this unexpected call-up, Taylor expressed how meaningful it is to represent the country of his roots. He said, “It’s quite a powerful thing when players are asking you to come out of retirement and help them. I’m no spring chicken, but I’m sure I’m still fit enough to run around the boundary.” His decision came after his eligibility was confirmed in April, following the mandatory stand-down period since his last Black Caps appearance in early 2022.

Related Content
Related Content

Stepping into a largely amateur setup, Taylor is aware that the resources won’t mirror what he knew in New Zealand. Yet that contrast isn’t deterring him, it’s energizing him. He’s ready to share wisdom, adjust expectations, and blend into this new squad of passionate, part-time cricketers.

Ross Taylor's Legendary International Career

In reflecting on his career for New Zealand, it is important to appreciate Ross Taylor's impact on the Black Caps. Taylor put on the jersey more times than any other New Zealander by the end of the 2021 World Cup, with 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is. He is the country's highest run-scorer and century-maker in ODIs, while in Tests, he is second only to Kane Williamson in those statistics.

Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket - null
Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

BY Outlook News Desk

And then there are the records that transcend those statistics. He was the first ever cricketer in the world from any country to play 100 matches in all formats, and he reached the 100-match milestone in Tests in February 2020 with the same sort of understated determination that he acquired a reputation for as a cricketer. Two years later he concluded his time as an international cricketer with an emotional farewell.

To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  3. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  4. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  5. Meerut Mavericks Vs Lucknow Falcons, UP T20 League Qualifier 2: MM Beat LF By 19 Runs, Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Osaka Vs Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Scrapes Past Jessica Pegula To Seal Final Spot

  3. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. K N Tripathi FIR: Former Congress Minister Accused Of Slapping Bodyguards, Hurling Casteist Abuse

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Jaishankar Says Geopolitical Landscape Making 'Compelling' Case For Closer India-Germany Ties

  5. Legendary Fashion Visionary Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month