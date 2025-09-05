Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Ross Taylor, at 41, is coming out of retirement to represent Samoa in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, honoring his mother’s roots
Beyond playing, Taylor aims to guide Samoa’s largely amateur squad, bringing experience to their campaign
With over 450 internationals for New Zealand, record-breaking runs, and the unique milestone of 100 matches in all formats, Taylor’s Black Caps career remains legendary
Four years ago, cricket fans watched Ross Taylor walk away from the international stage with a farewell that felt final. Now, in a twist no one quite expected, the Black Caps great is dusting off the pads again. At 41, Taylor is set to wear Samoa’s colors at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Oman, reconnecting with his roots through his late mother, Lote, who was born there.
For Samoa, it’s a chance to lean on one of the most respected batters of his generation. They’ve drawn a challenging path against Papua New Guinea and Oman, but Taylor’s presence brings belief as much as it does experience. The 41-year-old answered the call of his friend, former Black Cap Tarun Nethula, to join Samoa at the qualifying tournament. Samoa will play Papua New Guinea for a place at next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
A new chapter begins for Ross Taylor
Accepting this unexpected call-up, Taylor expressed how meaningful it is to represent the country of his roots. He said, “It’s quite a powerful thing when players are asking you to come out of retirement and help them. I’m no spring chicken, but I’m sure I’m still fit enough to run around the boundary.” His decision came after his eligibility was confirmed in April, following the mandatory stand-down period since his last Black Caps appearance in early 2022.
Stepping into a largely amateur setup, Taylor is aware that the resources won’t mirror what he knew in New Zealand. Yet that contrast isn’t deterring him, it’s energizing him. He’s ready to share wisdom, adjust expectations, and blend into this new squad of passionate, part-time cricketers.
Ross Taylor's Legendary International Career
In reflecting on his career for New Zealand, it is important to appreciate Ross Taylor's impact on the Black Caps. Taylor put on the jersey more times than any other New Zealander by the end of the 2021 World Cup, with 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is. He is the country's highest run-scorer and century-maker in ODIs, while in Tests, he is second only to Kane Williamson in those statistics.
And then there are the records that transcend those statistics. He was the first ever cricketer in the world from any country to play 100 matches in all formats, and he reached the 100-match milestone in Tests in February 2020 with the same sort of understated determination that he acquired a reputation for as a cricketer. Two years later he concluded his time as an international cricketer with an emotional farewell.