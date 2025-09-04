US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

The remarks have triggered strong backlash from Indian American communities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India balances its relations with us russia
India US flags Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Several American conservative commentators have turned their fire on Indian migration, particularly targeting workers, students, and call centre operations.

- Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec added to the rhetoric by urging tariffs on outsourcing sectors, declaring, “Tariff the call centres."

- This has raised concerns about hypocrisy, especially given that American universities continue to host hundreds of thousands of students from other countries.

Following a sharp rise in tariffs on Indian imports, several prominent American conservative commentators have turned their fire on Indian migration, particularly targeting workers, students, and call centre operations.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sparked controversy with a post on X stating, “Don’t forget that any trade deal with India will require us to give them more visas. I’d rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits.” Her remarks were echoed by turning point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who claimed that Indian professionals have “displaced American workers” and wrote, “We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first.”

Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec added to the rhetoric by urging tariffs on outsourcing sectors, declaring, “Tariff the call centres. All of them. Tariff all foreign call centres and foreign remote workers. 100% tariff.”

The remarks have triggered strong backlash from Indian American communities. Many had voted for the Republican Party for the first time in 2024, hoping for greater representation, only to feel alienated. One voter commented that such rhetoric “snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory” and labelled the comments “blatant racism.” Journalist Billy Binion added, “Some conservatives don’t want competition from hardworking immigrants who outwork and outperform them.”

Related Content
Related Content

Amid these tensions, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna issued a warning about the broader implications of this stance. He cautioned that it could damage decades of bipartisan progress in US-India relations, which is crucial for balancing America's strategic interests in Asia.

These incendiary statements follow recent actions from the Trump administration, including doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent—the highest rate ever imposed on India—while simultaneously revoking thousands of student visas from Indian nationals. This has raised concerns about hypocrisy, especially given that American universities continue to host hundreds of thousands of students from other countries.

Supporters of robust Indian migration argue that hasty visa restrictions and hostile rhetoric risk undermining US competitiveness in technology and higher education sectors, where Indians play vital roles in companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: UAE Lose 6th Wicket On 113, Need 59 Off 18

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Keshav Maharaj In His Second Over, Gets Ben Duckett On 14 Runs

  3. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In King City

  5. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  2. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  5. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month