Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Can NAM Upset SCO In King City?

Namibia meet Scotland in match 84 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27
Last face-off between the two sides was washed out
Both teams entering game on back of wins
Welcome to our live coverage of the 84th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between Namibia and Scotland at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Ontario, Canada on Thursday (September 4, 2025).
Scotland are third in the eight-team standings with 27 points from 22 matches, while Namibia are down in sixth place with 19 points from 23 games. Namibia had defeated Canada by 24 runs in their previous outing, while Scotland also got the better of the host team by seven wickets in their last game.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the NAM vs SCO 50-over match.
Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Mackenzie Jones, Charlie Cassell
Namibia: JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh, Lohandre Louwrens, Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin