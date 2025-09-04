Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Can NAM Upset SCO In King City?

Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Richie Berrington's men are third in the eight-team standings with 27 points from 22 matches, while Gerhard Erasmus and Co are down in sixth place. Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the NAM vs SCO 50-over match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: The previous match between the two sides was abandoned due to rain. Photo: X/Cricket Scotland
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namibia meet Scotland in match 84 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

  • Last face-off between the two sides was washed out

  • Both teams entering game on back of wins

Welcome to our live coverage of the 84th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between Namibia and Scotland at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Ontario, Canada on Thursday (September 4, 2025).

Scotland are third in the eight-team standings with 27 points from 22 matches, while Namibia are down in sixth place with 19 points from 23 games. Namibia had defeated Canada by 24 runs in their previous outing, while Scotland also got the better of the host team by seven wickets in their last game.

The previous face-off between the two sides was abandoned due to rain.

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the NAM vs SCO 50-over match.

Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Mackenzie Jones, Charlie Cassell

Namibia: JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh, Lohandre Louwrens, Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin

Related Content
Related Content

To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

  2. India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

  3. Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From Cricket After 25-Year Career

  4. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Markram, Rickelton Lead RSA Batting Charge

  5. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  2. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  5. Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  3. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  4. 6 Pakistani Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed In TTP Attack on Paramilitary HQ In Bannu

  5. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide