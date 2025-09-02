Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: CAN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Canada, captained by Nicholas Kirton, enters this match fresh off a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland. They now rank fifth in the standings with nine wins, eleven defeats, and two blanks after losing seven straight games. Their net run rate is -0.195 and they have 20 points. With eight victories, thirteen losses, and one draw, Namibia is currently in sixth place with 17 points. Additionally, their run rate is negative, at -0.507.