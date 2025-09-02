Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: CAN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Catch ball-by--ball commentary, toss, playing xis and match report of the Canada vs Namibia match

Outlook Sports Desk
Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: CAN Look To End Losing Streak
Hello and welcome to the ball-by-ball commentary of the Canada Vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 on Tuesday. Canada will play Namibia in match 82 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27) at Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City on Tuesday.

Canada, captained by Nicholas Kirton, enters this match fresh off a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland. They now rank fifth in the standings with nine wins, eleven defeats, and two blanks after losing seven straight games. Their net run rate is -0.195 and they have 20 points. With eight victories, thirteen losses, and one draw, Namibia is currently in sixth place with 17 points. Additionally, their run rate is negative, at -0.507.

Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Toss Update

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia.

Canada Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Playing XIs

Namibia Playing XI : Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Willem Myburgh, Zane Green (wk)

Canada Playing XI : Akhil Kumar, Ali Abbasi, Dilpreet bajwa, Jaskaran Singh Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton (c), Pargat Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva (wk)

Canada Vs Namibia Squads

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, and Peter-Daniel Blignaut.

Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Yuvraj Samra, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Akhil Kumar, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kaleem Sana, Jatinderpal Matharu, Harsh Thaker, Shivam Sharma, Mansab Gill, and Ajayveer Hundal.

