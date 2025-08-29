Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM V SCO Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

The start of the ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 match 81 between Namibia and Scotland was delayed due to a wet outfield at Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Full Squads
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, JP Kotze(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir.
Namibia vs Scotland - Head-to-head
Played - 8
NAM Won - 1
SCO Won - 7
Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 80 - Live streaming Details
Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, match 80 will be played on August 29, Friday at 10:00 AM Local Time| 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Namibia vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
Scotland vs Namibia, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.